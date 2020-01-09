According to him, unlike initiatives such as the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) which became the vehicle for corruption in the erstwhile administration, the authority that will be in charge of disbursing and supervising the utilisation of the one million dollars per constituency per annum will account for every dime to Ghanaians.

In 2017, Nana Addo said there is going to be proper accountability adding that the SADA scandal that cost Ghana huge sums of money in lost revenue and, in some cases, embarrassed the country will not recur in his administration.

"This money, the one million dollars per constituency, is being set aside for dealing with such issues of infrastructure and the particular needs of the constituencies. When you look at it on a national scale, it is a lot of money. We are talking on an annual basis of $275 million.

"We are also saying that the authority that we intend to set up…the Northern Development Authority is going to be the vehicle for disbursing this money. There has to be accountability. We cannot afford the repetition of what happened with SADA that is not going to happen in an Akufo-Addo government, believe you me," he said.

SADA scandal

In 2014, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni‘s investigation revealed that Ghana's Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) had misappropriated millions of dollars allocated to it.

The investigations showed that SADA paid GH¢32,498,000 to ACICL to plant five million trees in the savannah zone, but could only account for about 700,000 trees.

It also found that SADA spent GH¢15 million on guinea fowls, but could only account for a few of the birds.

The revelation prompted John Mahama to abrogate SADA's contract with Asongtaba Cottage Limited, mangers of the multi-million-cedi guinea fowl project.

400 tricycles stolen at NDA

But three years of the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), SADA now the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has been caught up in an alleged corrupt act.

It has emerged that 400 tricycles worth GH¢2 million were allegedly stolen from the Authority's office.

The tricycles were allegedly stolen from the office of the authority on October 27, 2019. About seven hundred (700) motorcycles and 200 extra tricycles can not be traced.

Reports revealed that among all the three deputy CEOs, two of them took away one hundred tricycles each without paying.

This follows a letter filed by the then Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun chronicling how the tricycles were stolen.