Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has revealed why politicians can't fight corruption in the country.

According to him, fighting corruption will remain immaterial if the political system remains the same in Ghana.

He said the current system that encourages corruption ties the hands of political leaders adding that it makes it difficult to prosecute those found culpable.

Contributing to a programme on Rethinking Political Leadership in Ghana organised by a socialist group, Progressive Intellectuals, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Afriyie Ankrah said "Our hands are tied. People have given you T-shirts, money and all kinds of things and now you are dealing with them. It was almost unconscionable."

He used himself as an example when he was implicated in a rot at the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development (GYEEDA).

He stated that he nearly lost his life when he decided to right some wrongs surrounding the GYEEDA deal.

"Some of us nearly lost our lives because the pressures within and without.

"The two major parties, they are all guilty. I was tasked to investigate GYEEDA and I found myself in a situation where [i was investigating] people who supported us during the campaign, and they support all parties. When there is time for election, they give monies to both parties, so don’t believe one party, both parties do it," he noted.

He added that "They said we should clean it up and we started cleaning it up, it was so embarrassing and awkward; people who have given you t-shirts and money and all kinds of things and now you are dealing with them. It was almost unconscionable but it had to be done and in the process some of us almost lost our lives because then, there was pressure within the party because you are cutting off the source of funding, for both parties,[and so], they will come after you."