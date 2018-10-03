Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt


Corruption Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt

Afriyie Ankrah said the current system that encourages corruption ties the hands of political leaders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah play

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has revealed why politicians can't fight corruption in the country.

According to him, fighting corruption will remain immaterial if the political system remains the same in Ghana.

He said the current system that encourages corruption ties the hands of political leaders adding that it makes it difficult to prosecute those found culpable.

READ MORE: Mahama's SHS will be converted into prisons to jail NDC officials - NPP man

Contributing to a programme on Rethinking Political Leadership in Ghana organised by a socialist group, Progressive Intellectuals, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Afriyie Ankrah said "Our hands are tied. People have given you T-shirts, money and all kinds of things and now you are dealing with them. It was almost unconscionable."

He used himself as an example when he was implicated in a rot at the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development (GYEEDA).

He stated that he nearly lost his life when he decided to right some wrongs surrounding the GYEEDA deal.

play

 

"Some of us nearly lost our lives because the pressures within and without.

"The two major parties, they are all guilty. I was tasked to investigate GYEEDA and I found myself in a situation where [i was investigating] people who supported us during the campaign, and they support all parties. When there is time for election, they give monies to both parties, so don’t believe one party, both parties do it," he noted.

READ MORE: Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs

He added that "They said we should clean it up and we started cleaning it up, it was so embarrassing and awkward; people who have given you t-shirts and money and all kinds of things and now you are dealing with them. It was almost unconscionable but it had to be done and in the process some of us almost lost our lives because then, there was pressure within the party because you are cutting off the source of funding, for both parties,[and so], they will come after you."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Political Fire: Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt Political Fire Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt
Graduate Employment: NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful Graduate Employment NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful
Agenda 2020: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama Agenda 2020 Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama
NDC Elections: Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu NDC Elections Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu
Corruption Report: Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if... Corruption Report Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if...
Gross Corruption: Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals Gross Corruption Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals

Recommended Videos

Kotoka International Airport: Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning Kotoka International Airport Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning
Local News: Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus Local News Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama



Top Articles

1 NDC Race Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsubullet
2 Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against...bullet
3 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal...bullet
4 NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a...bullet
5 Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from...bullet
6 Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addobullet
7 Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's...bullet
8 NDC Elections We're not forming an alliance against Mahama...bullet
9 NDC Presidential Race Kojo Bonsu has no track record to...bullet
10 NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Regionbullet

Related Articles

Agenda 2020 Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama
NDC Elections Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu
Graduate Employment NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful
Corruption Report Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if...
Sulawesi Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island
Italy Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports
US-China Amid trade spat, military tensions soar between both nations
Gross Corruption Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals
Corruption Report Audit report on Mahama's appointees is rubbish - NDC
Appraisal I'll score Nana Addo's gov't 50 percent - CDD boss

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Thousands of tourists descended on Thailand's Maya Bay each day before the ban
In Thailand Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' shut indefinitely
Mount Soputan volcano spewed ash 4,000 metres into the air
Sulawesi Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had sought to assuage concerns over the budget by vowing to speed up efforts to reduce public debt
Italy Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports
The guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur in the South China Sea
US-China Amid trade spat, military tensions soar between both nations
X
Advertisement