She died at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi in the Western Region while receiving treatment.

She was the last Western Regional Minister to serve under the Rawlings’ administration from 1997 to 2000.

She was part of a 10-member Board of Bank of Ghana by then-President Atta Mills to help the government with its ‘Better Ghana Agenda’

Former Western Regional Minister, Lilly Nkansah

Confirming the news to Accra-based Citi FM, the sources within the NDC’s Western Regional Communication Directorate said: “her situation was critical yesterday but passed this morning”.

She was 71 years.