Ghana Beyond Aid agenda: Dr. Wereko-Brobbey mocks Nana Addo; he went to France and Belgium to 'beg'

Nana Addo secures €170 million

The Ministry of Finance and the European Investment Bank have signed an agreement for the provision of a one hundred- and seventy-million-euro (€170 million) facility for the establishment of a new national bank, the Development Bank Ghana (DBG).

DBG is an integral feature of the GH¢100 billion Ghana Cares 'Obaatampa' Project, which is seeing the revitalization of the Ghanaian economy following the onset of COVID-19.

This event took place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank, Dr. Werner Hoyer, as part of his official visit to Belgium.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nana Addo said "the Development Bank Ghana is going to play a very important part in the rapid economic transformation of Ghana, following the onset of COVID-19."

Pulse Ghana

According to him, "We want to restructure the economy and move it from being a mere producer and exporter of raw materials to one that places much greater emphasis on value addition activities. We see this Bank (DBG) as one that will play a pivotal role in this."

But Dr. Wereko-Brobby said the President instead of championing the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda was in Paris 'begging' for economic aid.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "The #GhanaBeyondAID 'VISIONARY' Is Abroad Clasping His BEGGING_BOWL. FROM #Berlin TO #Paris. STILL THE WHITEMAN'S BURDEN

#Who_C.A.R.E.S ? !"

Aim of Ghana beyond aid

Since the 1960s, the country has depended on aid from developing partners for its development.

On assumption of office, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eloquently espoused his government's desire to prudently manage the country’s natural resources in a manner that will allow the country’s development agenda to be financed without recourse to external assistance—an agenda the President refers to as building 'Ghana beyond aid'