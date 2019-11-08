According to him, Ghana politics is full of evil, adding that the majority of Ghanaian politicians will not make it to heaven.

He said a whole lot of dirty things happen in politics, including spiritual attacks from opponents.

Former Mayor of Sekondi Takoradi, Kobena Prah Annan

“It was my own NDC folks who made sure that I was removed from office as mayor because I was not in their camp and was not dancing to their tune of their kind of music but I’m happy that, I’m well today, maybe I would have died by now through juju because I know most of my colleague District Chief Executives who died through juju and I can tell you that majority of politicians in Ghana will not make it to heaven,” Mr. Prah Annan told Empire FM.

“Common internal parliamentary elections, delegates are made to swear with schnapps and eggs and sometimes you find juju in your home or your office, politics in Ghana is full of evil, if you really want to go to heaven don’t do politics.”

Mr. Prah Annan served as mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi from 2009 -2011 under the Atta-Mills administration.

He denied that he has quit the National Democratic Congress (NDC), explaining he is currently focusing on his pigs business.

“I don’t understand why people think I have quit the NDC, I have not, even though I’m not a front runner, I support party activities financially and sometimes donate pork as well so why will people say I’m not with the NDC again? My only problem is the way we do partisan politics in Ghana,” the former Mayor added.