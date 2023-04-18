Ghanaians are clamoring for Dr. Bawumia because he’s competent - Omari Wadie

Speaking on Accra FM, he said the 2024 elections will be between the competent one which is Dr. Bawumia and the incompetent one which is John Mahama.

“It is going to be a contest between the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who is ‘The Competent One’ and former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also ‘The Incompetent One’,” he explained.

He said Dr Bawumia is NPP‘s surest bet for victory as the majority of the party’s support base is clamouring for his appearance on the ballot paper as the flagbearer.

“I have been to all 270 constituencies across [the country] and the chorus is: ‘Let Dr Bawumia come and we will come out in our numbers to vote for him and the party to break the eightyear political jinx’,” he said.

In his view, while Dr Bawumia is incorruptible, the same cannot be said of Mr Mahama.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu said majority of the members in parliament support Dr. Bawumia.

Speaking in an Oyerepa TV interview, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is affectionately called Joewise, said that he is one of the over 100 MPs who are supporting the presidential bid of Dr Bawumia.

“Most of the NPP MPs at the last count were about 118 MPs and I am one of them. I speak for myself and my support for Bawumia, and I know over 100 NPP MPs also support Bawumia,” he told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.