Ghanaians are tired of Bawumia’s economic theories – Prof. Joshua Alabi

He cited several unfulfilled promises, such as “one village, one dam,” and “one constituency, one million dollars.”

“These are practical things. You don’t even see anything moving on,” Professor Alabi remarked, emphasising that Ghanaians have grown weary of Dr. Bawumia’s economic theories.

In contrast, he highlighted the significant infrastructural developments undertaken by John Dramani Mahama during his tenure as President, expressing confidence in Mahama’s potential to reclaim the presidency.

“We all know the performance of John Dramani Mahama when he was in office, the massive infrastructural development he did. I am very confident that we will get our flagbearer to the seat of government,” Alabi stated.

Relatedly, a new survey by the National Investigations Bureau has found out that members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prefer Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The survey engaged 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh secured 76.2% of the responses from executives polled. Following him was the Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who garnered 10.16%.

