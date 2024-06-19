We'll prosecute corrupt NPP officials if John Mahama wins - Fiifi Kwetey vows

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Kwetey urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP in the upcoming December 7 polls.

"The people of Ghana must rally together to ensure these individuals are prosecuted, setting a precedent for future generations. December 7 must be a day for the people of Ghana to speak out," he stated.

Kwetey emphasised the importance of accountability and integrity in leadership, promising that the NDC would address the issues of corruption and insensitivity that have plagued the current administration.

Relatedly, Fiifi Kwetey has been named as the Campaign Coordinator for John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections.

The Functional Executive Committee made this decision on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, after extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at enhancing the party's presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

Pulse Ghana

The National Campaign Team includes prominent members of the party, such as: