We'll prosecute corrupt NPP officials if John Mahama wins - Fiifi Kwetey vows

He criticised the rampant misuse of public funds by NPP officials and assured that such actions would not go unpunished.
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has pledged that the next NDC administration will prosecute all corrupt officials from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
Speaking to journalists in Accra, Kwetey urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP in the upcoming December 7 polls.
"The people of Ghana must rally together to ensure these individuals are prosecuted, setting a precedent for future generations. December 7 must be a day for the people of Ghana to speak out," he stated.
Kwetey emphasised the importance of accountability and integrity in leadership, promising that the NDC would address the issues of corruption and insensitivity that have plagued the current administration.
Relatedly, Fiifi Kwetey has been named as the Campaign Coordinator for John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections.
The Functional Executive Committee made this decision on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, after extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at enhancing the party's presidential and parliamentary campaigns.
The National Campaign Team includes prominent members of the party, such as:
- Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary) – Campaign Coordinator
- Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer) – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns
- Richard Quashiga – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns
- Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations
- Sammy Gyamfi – National Communications Officer
- George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
- Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei – National Women’s Organizer
- Alhaji Cole Younger – National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
- Prof. Joshua Alabi – Head of Flagbearer’s campaign
- Joyce Bawa Mogtari – Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
- Beatrice Annan – Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
- Alex Segbefia – Head of Running Mate’s Campaign
- James Agyenim Boateng – Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign
- Eric Adjei – Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign