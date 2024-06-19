ADVERTISEMENT
We'll prosecute corrupt NPP officials if John Mahama wins - Fiifi Kwetey vows

Evans Annang

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has pledged that the next NDC administration will prosecute all corrupt officials from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey
He criticised the rampant misuse of public funds by NPP officials and assured that such actions would not go unpunished.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Kwetey urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP in the upcoming December 7 polls.

"The people of Ghana must rally together to ensure these individuals are prosecuted, setting a precedent for future generations. December 7 must be a day for the people of Ghana to speak out," he stated.

Kwetey emphasised the importance of accountability and integrity in leadership, promising that the NDC would address the issues of corruption and insensitivity that have plagued the current administration.

Relatedly, Fiifi Kwetey has been named as the Campaign Coordinator for John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections.

The Functional Executive Committee made this decision on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, after extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at enhancing the party's presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

Fiifi Kwetey
The National Campaign Team includes prominent members of the party, such as:

  1. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary) – Campaign Coordinator
  2. Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer) – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns
  3. Richard Quashiga – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns
  4. Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations
  5. Sammy Gyamfi – National Communications Officer
  6. George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
  7. Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei – National Women’s Organizer
  8. Alhaji Cole Younger – National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
  9. Prof. Joshua Alabi – Head of Flagbearer’s campaign
  10. Joyce Bawa Mogtari – Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
  11. Beatrice Annan – Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
  12. Alex Segbefia – Head of Running Mate’s Campaign
  13. James Agyenim Boateng – Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign
  14. Eric Adjei – Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

