Ghana's presidential jet has become Uber for African Heads of States – Okudzeto Ablakwa

His reactions come after the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway justified the use of Ghana's presidential jet by other presidents in the West African Sub-region.

Ayorkor Botchway made this known in response to questions on the presidential jet posed to her by Ablakwa on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

She said Ghana's foreign policy tenets of good neighbourliness, commitment to regional integration, and the promotion of peace and security underpin the offer of the country's presidential jet to West African leaders such as the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, and the President of Liberia, George Weah.

She stated that "That decision had to be taken in the supreme interest of the West African Sub-region. It was to do with the coup in Guinea and also issues to do with Mali and, of course, the Sahel as well.

"These decisions are taken because they are necessary. I believe the cost is important, but it should take a backstage when the security of a nation is in jeopardy."

But Ablakwa said he is not satisfied with the answers given by the Minister and will continue to press for answers adding that he's worried the presidential jet is being used as a presidential Uber to carry other African heads of states around.

He said "We keep giving out this presidential jet for free; they don’t even pay for aviation fuel. So there have to be some parameters, some policy that guides, so it doesn’t become a presidential Uber.

"Why is it that when our president has to travel particularly to Europe and America, he chooses to charter these ultra-luxurious aircraft and then leave our presidential jet in the hands of other African presidents?"