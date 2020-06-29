Addressing journalists at the Information Ministry on Monday, 29 June 2020, Mr Nitiwul said the soldiers were not only deployed to the Volta and Oti regions, but also to all the border regions in the country.

He noted that it wasn't true the men in uniform are deployed to intimidate people who want to register during the Electoral Commission's voter registration exercise which starts Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

"Soldiers and officers of the Ghana Armed Forces have been deployed to border areas across the entire country and not just to the Volta and Oti Regions as claimed by the Minority and former President John Mahama," Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul said.

Mr Nitiwul gave the breakdown of the deployment as follows: Volta Region – three officers, 95 soldiers; Oti Region – two officers, 70 soldiers; Northern Region – five officers, 105 soldiers; North-East Region – three officers, 99 soldiers; Upper East – eight officers, 199 soldiers; Upper West – three operational areas – Wa (One officer, 15 soldiers), Tumu (One officer, 35 soldiers), Hamile (four officers, 15 soldiers); Savanna (Damongo and Bole) – no officers, 21 soldiers; Bono Region – 64 soldiers.

“I am giving you these statistics for you to know that there’s no agenda against a particular tribe”, Mr Nitiwul said.

According to him the purpose of the deployment across the entire country is to aid and support the Ghana Immigration Service to stop people from crossing [into Ghana] because we have too many unapproved routes and the COVID numbers are getting higher and higher.

"...we will not sit aloof and allow our people to die because people have crossed into our country," he added.