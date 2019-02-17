In the said meeting, Mr Mahama showed the diplomats three videos related to the Ayawaso West Wuogon shooting incident.

At a press briefing Sunday, the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disputed the credibility of two of the videos Mr Mahama showed to the diplomats, and said the other third video was a subject of investigation by the Emile Short Commission.

"The Government of Ghana will this week put the diplomatic committee in Ghana on formal notice that former President John Dramani Mahama peddled several falsehoods and sought to undermine the authority of the state in his engagement with them on Wednesday, 13th February 2019," Oppong Nkrumah said.

According to him, the government was putting the diplomats on because of "the narratives that the former president gave to them on the said videos."

"[They] are palpably false and designed to tarnish Ghana's hard won reputation in the eyes of the international community," he stressed.

Mr Mahama on Wednesday February 13, 2019, met the various diplomatic missions in Ghana to brief them on the violence that ensued at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last month.

He said the increasingly introduction of vigilantes in Ghanaian politics is tainting the country's image abroad.

Mahama, who is contesting to be NDC's flagbearer in 2020, showed the diplomats multiple videos of the barbaric attacks, gun violence, unrepentant admissions of responsibility by a Minister of State at the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong and videos of previous outings of the NPP government vigilante groups, Delta and Invincible Forces.

He also traced the history of the NPP’s introduction of the vigilante groups, their training and the dangerous decision to arm the hoodlums and also clothe them as supposed national security operatives.

On 31st January, masked security men purportedly to be National Security operatives shot and injured seven supporters of the NDC during the by-election.

John Mahama said "The violence took a different form, one it was state-sponsored because those who were involved in this were brought there by the state. They were armed to the teeth; they discharged weapons and injured several people. Unfortunately, that is not part of Ghana’s democratic culture. It was a day of shame for Ghana because Ghana has always been seen as the model of democracy in Africa".

The government has set up a Commission of enquiry into the incident which is being led by the former boss of CHRAJ, Justice Emile Short.

Mahama was joined by the the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Deputy Minority Leader James Avedzi, a former Minister for National Security Kofi Totobi Quakyi and senior members of the NDC.

