According to Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it is unfortunate that Mahama would misinterpret facts to the diplomatic community.

He said the ex-president’s actions could undermine the work of the Emile Short commission which has been set to probe the cause of the by-election violence.

”First, this is unfortunate act by a former President of the republic as it is prejudicial to the work of the committee,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said while addressing a news conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

“As one who has occupied the highest office of the land, it is unthinkable that he will make pronouncements that seek to prejudice or undermine the work of an fact finding committee at a meeting where he has invited diplomats so to do. We do not believe that in the various countries where diplomats come from, this prejudicial undermining conduct will be countenanced.”

His comments come after Mahama met with the diplomatic corps to share with them the NDC’s position on the violence that rocked the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The former president condemned the attacks on civilians by the masked security officials, describing it as “criminal”.

He is also reported to have shown multiple videos of barbaric attacks, gun violence perpetrated by the security officials, to the visiting diplomatic community.

Meanwhile, Mahama has also been criticized by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who accused the ex-president of “painting Ghana black” to the diplomatic community.

“This is unpatriotic and shameful. It is because if he gathered Ghanaians, call it the academia or Ghanaian professionals or Ghanaian businessmen and he talked about matters of concern to him, I’ll have no problem,” the Senior Minister said.

“He’s a former head of state and then for a very important opinion leader but to gather foreigners and try to paint Ghana black is just not acceptable”, the Senior Minister condemned in a short video clip.”