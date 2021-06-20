GRA boss’ new rent tax will hurt NPP in 2024 – Aggrieved supporters

Agitated members of the NPP who are seething in anger blame part of the woes of the party in the 2020 polls to the locking up of shops by the GRA prior to the polls which they suspect significantly affected its electoral fortunes.

“It was so unbelievable that this was made to pass without concern even under a Covid economy with its attendant repercussions on the Election. Any wonder the NPP recorded the outcome they had?

“This was under the supervision and watch of Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah as Head of GRA. It is either the outcome of the Election does not scare the NPP, or they are tired of power. Today the same man is emboldened to announce another policy of taxing Landlords over rent. Certainly, a good policy for Ken Ofori Atta in as much as it rakes in revenue but I bet my last pesewa it’s one of the politically unwise ideas that anybody could moot especially at this time of our economy,” an angry NPP stalwart at Osino in the Eastern region said Kwame Gyasi told the media Saturday.

Another irate member Kofi Gyan said the GRA boss’ actions are making it difficult and almost impossible for the NPP to break the “8” or succeed themselves at the next polls.