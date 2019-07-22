The NDC ended nominations for parliamentary aspirants in most of the 275 constituencies across the country last week.

In a decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, 37 constituencies were put on hold due to the decision to conduct the elections progressively.

However, the conversation around the parliamentary primaries has been on some prominent MPs who have decided not to seek re-election.

Alban Bagbin, Fiifi Kwetey, Inusah Fuseini, Richard Quashigah and a few 'bigwigs' in parliament on the ticket of the NDC have dominated media headlines for their decision not to run in 2020.

That notwithstanding, a few 'popular' faces have declared their intentions to be lawmakers by picking and filing nomination forms on the ticket of the NDC.

READ ALSO: Adamu Ramadan vows to win Adentan seat for NDC in 2020

Though most of these new guys are well known to the party faithful and have worked in different capacities during the Mills/Mahama era, this will be their first attempt to contest on the ticket of the party.

Below are 5 of these popular yet first time Member of Parliament (MP) aspirants.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye: The former Deputy Minister of Information will be contesting the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region.

In his declaration on Facebook, Ofosu Kwakye he shared a campaign photo of himself, accompanied by the caption: “It’s official. I am running.”

“Vision and Competence… Vote Felix Kwakye Ofosu as parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese 2020,” the caption further reads.

Before his appointment as a deputy Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye was a key member of the NDC's Communication Team that helped the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills win the 2008 general elections.

Kofi Adams: The former National Organizer of the NDC will be contesting the Buem seat in the Oti Region.

He declined to seek re-election as the National Organiser of the party, following his ambition to join lawmakers to be elected to parliament in 2020.

In 2013, he filed his nominations for the same seat together with some twelve others to contest when the seat became vacant following the untimely death of Henry Kamal Ford who was the Member of Parliament for the area but was disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party for being under suspension.

John Dumelo: Actor John Dumelo was an active campaigner for the NDC during the 2016 general elections.

The star actor is among 118 people in the NDC who have picked forms to contest various Parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra region.

Dumelo will compete with Suzzy Afua Adoboe in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat was subsequently contested by Delali Brempong who won the NDC primaries but ultimately lost out to the widow of the late MP, Lydia Alhassan, in a by-election.

﻿Nana Oye Lithur: The Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Friday filed her nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Adentan Constituency.

In her address after the submission of the forms at the Adentan Constituency of the NDC Office, Nana Oye Lithur said she made the decision to serve the people of Adentan after a thorough consultation with key stakeholders.

She said: “What I offer as your Parliamentary Candidate for NDC, should you give me the nod, is a well-resourced united NDC Adentan Constituency, active resourced branches, efficient coordination at the ward level, a well-functioning administrative staff and service to the entire electorate”.

Dzifa Gomashie: The former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has filed to contest the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary primaries in the Ketu- South constituency of the Volta Region.

“Following consultations, I have taken a resolute decision to offer myself as a willing and able candidate for the Ketu South Parliamentary Seat on the ticket of the NDC. This is a divine decision and a divine decision that I am a woman, because women have not represented us in Parliament in constituencies along the coast of Southern Volta” she said in a statement.

Madam Gomashie pleaded with the delegates to choose her as the best woman for the job and promised to embrace gender development and affirmative action as critical requirements for societal advancement.

She believes her election to Parliament would inspire many young women and young people as she continued her human development mission.