According to him, the majority of Ghanaians are losing faith in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has a track record of announcing things that it cannot honour.

This, he described as deception, citing the recent announcement of $1 million to each of the 275 constituencies in the country.

Mr. Iddrisu said, not only is the said amount unjustified, there is also no evidence as to what it was used for.

“We are demanding an end to the NPP’s politics of deception” calling for value for money regarding the disbursement of the one million dollars per constituency funds,” the Tamale South MP said.

“Ghanaians are increasingly and justifiably losing faith in the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government because he has not been able to honour many of his promises and pledges to the people, and therefore, there is loss of faith in the government. This is not what he promised the people.”

The Minority leader was addressing some NDC Executives when he officially submitted his nomination forms to contest the primaries in the Tamale South Constituency.

He wondered if the much-touted One District, One Factory policy is “a government-financed initiative, or is it government co-financed with the private sector or is it a private sector-led initiative?”