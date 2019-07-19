He has taken a step of faith in his quest to lead the party again in the Adentan constituency as the parliamentary candidate.

On Thursday, July 18, 2019, he filed his nomination to contest the upcoming primaries slated for August 24, 2019.

He said it is his expectation that the NDC wins power in 2020 from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), noting that will be possible if he is elected the candidate.

Adamu Ramadan also assured the party of a decorous, civil and mature campaign, adding that the supreme interest of the party will be his utmost guide in whatever he and his campaign team do.

Ramadan said he believes involving his defeated contenders if given the nod will be key to victory in 2020.

Ramadan assured to conduct issues base campaign devoid of personal attacks and character assassination.

He added: "Its a battle of ideas. We'll campaign on issues and not insult each other. I'm a unifier and the Adentan people can testify the work I've done," adding that the country is hard and Ghanaians are calling on former president John Mahama to save them.

Adamu will compete with the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur and a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Benjamin Angenu in the primaries.

The son of the former PNC chairman whose victory in the NDC polls in 2016 which surprised many pundits is confident the party can win the seat in the 2020 general elections.

As the NDC prepares to hold its primaries on August 24, 2019, Adamu Ramadan said he's confident to win and capture the seat from the NPP.

He said electing Yaw Buabeng-Asamoah of the NPP was the greatest mistake of the people of Adentan but they have since regretted.

"We have an MP who chose to concentrate on his national assignment than the Adentan people. Yaw Buabeng-Asamoah is missing in the constituency," a confident Ramadan told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview after filing his nomination forms.

He stated that during the 2016 elections, he [Yaw Buabeng] told the people of Adentan to give him the mandate to help transform the constituency but they were lured by the NPP with sweet promises which never materialised after they won power.

He said the MP has abandoned the people of Adentan to their yawning problems and busy with the national issues for his party.

Speaking on the flaws which led to the loss of the party in 2016, he said "A lot of things went wrong in the party and our mistakes have been corrected and Adentan is united to vote for Mohammed Ramadan come August 24, 2019.

The Adentan constituency, located close to Madina Abokobi, is one of the constituencies considered a swing seat.

Both the NPP and NDC have held the seat since its creation in 2004. No MP has managed to get re-elected for more than one term.

After annexing the seat as first MP for the area in 2004, the NPP's Kwadjo Opare-Hammond lost to Kojo Adu Asare in the 2008 election.

The former YES boss beat him with a difference of 3,584 votes.

However, Adu Asare was also floored by incumbent Emmanuel Ashie Moore at the party's primaries prior to the 2012 elections.

The contest in the area will certainly get intense in the next few weeks ahead of the NDC election.