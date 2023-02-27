Here are 7 ‘freshers’ contesting to be MPs on ticket of NDC

The vetting of the aspirants would be held from Monday, March 27, 2023 to Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

After the vetting, aspirants who have issues with the vetting process would have the opportunity to appeal from March 30, 2023 to April 6, 2023 after which the election would come off on May 13.

In addition, the parliamentary aspirants will pay GH¢5,000 as their nomination fee while the filing fee is pegged at GH¢40,000.

Interestingly, some new faces in the party have picked nomination forms to contest as parliamentary candidates in various constituencies across the country.

We, at Pulse Ghana, chronicled seven (7) of these new candidates and the constituencies they are contesting in.

Edem Agbana: The former National Deputy Youth Organizer has picked up nomination forms to contest as parliamentary candidate for Ketu North.

He is hoping to succeed the outgoing Ketu North MP, Mr. James Klutse Avedzi.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Edem Abgana explained in a lengthy Facebook post why he did not run for any position in the party's upcoming national elections, despite being persuaded by many party opinion leaders.

According to him, he took the decision after the 2020 general elections after consulting several elderly people in the party.

“It was not an easy period of waiting for God. Fast Forward, God gave us the signs that we needed, and we took a decision NOT to contest for a national position this year.

“Many people were disappointed, I was summoned by some elders and leaders of the party, and I needed to answer many questions. Fast forward, here we are, I didn’t pick forms for any national executive position. I am very grateful to the NDC for the opportunity to serve as DNYO.

“We started working on the next project - to represent the people of Ketu North as the Member of Parliament. The enormity of the work ahead scared me at the beginning, but there is something about God, when He gives you a direction, He makes provision for you,” he revealed.

Charles Asiedu: The son of NDC’s Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia will be contesting to become the Parliamentary candidate for the Tano South constituency.

He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Organisational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana Business School. He is also a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Pulse Ghana

He has a certificate in Political Leadership and Party Organisation from the NDC’s Ghana Institute of Social Democracy.

Dr. Titus Beyuo: The former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is contesting the primaries in the Lambussie-Karni Constituency in the Upper West Region.

Pulse Ghana

He said the decision to come to this was taken after a prolonged period of introspection and extensive consultations with family, friends and critical stakeholders.

Baba Sadiq Abdulai: The CEO of 3 Music Network, has announced intentions to contest for a parliamentary seat in the general elections come 2024.

Baba Sadiq Pulse Ghana

Sadiq will be contesting as a Member Of Parliament candidate for the Okaikoi Central Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Linda Assibi Awuni: The engineer has announced her decision to contest the primaries of the NDC in the Adentan Constituency.

In a statement announcing her intent, the KNUST alumni said her quest was “borne out of my resolve to ensure a better leadership for the Adentan Constituency and Ghana under H.E. John Dramani Mahama in 2025 and beyond.”

Pulse Ghana

Mrs Awuni believes her contribution will be geared towards helping the opposition party secure election victory in 2024.

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah: The young businessman has picked up nominations to contest in the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region.

“I have officially picked up [forms for] the upcoming NDC parliamentary in Keta slated for May 13,” he stated.

Pulse Ghana

“In coming to the decision to enter the parliamentary race, I have taken cognisance of the current state of the underdevelopment, alarming poverty level, youth unemployment, failing educational standards and general decadence of Keta Constituency, to which there is an urgent need for a paradigm shift.”

Fred Nuamah: Actor and business mogul Fred Nuamah is seeking to contest the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Pulse Ghana