Here are all the newly elected NDC national executives

Sixty five aspirants contested for various positions in an election that involved 9,000 delegates.
The election of the national executives paves the way for the election of the party's flagbearership election for the 2020 elections.
Below are all the winners
Chairman- Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo
Vice Chairmen- Chief Sorfo Azorka, Alhaji Sinare and Sherry Ayitey
General Secretary- Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Deputies- Peter Otokonor and Barbara Asamoah
National Organiser- Joshua Hamido Akamba
Deputies- Chief Biney and Kobby Barlon
Communications Director- Sammy Gyamfi
Deputies - Kwaku Boahene and Ako Gunn
National Zongo caucus Coordinator- Abdul-Aziz Mohammed
Women's Organiser- Dr. Hanna Bissiw
Deputies- Maame Efua and Abigail Elorm.
National Youth Organiser- George Opare Addo
Deputies- Edem Agbana and Ruth Dela