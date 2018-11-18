Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Here are all the newly elected NDC national executives

Sixty five aspirants contested for various positions in an election that involved 9,000 delegates.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday held its national executive elections at the Trade Fair Centre, La, in the Greater Accra Region.

The election of the national executives paves the way for the election of the party's flagbearership election for the 2020 elections.

Below are all the winners

Chairman- Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Vice Chairmen- Chief Sorfo Azorka, Alhaji Sinare and Sherry Ayitey

General Secretary- Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Deputies- Peter Otokonor and Barbara Asamoah

National Organiser- Joshua Hamido Akamba

Deputies- Chief Biney and Kobby Barlon

Communications Director- Sammy Gyamfi

Deputies - Kwaku Boahene and Ako Gunn

National Zongo caucus Coordinator- Abdul-Aziz Mohammed

In October, the party elected its National Women's Organiser and National Youth Organiser as well as their deputies.

Women's Organiser- Dr. Hanna Bissiw

Deputies- Maame Efua and Abigail Elorm.

National Youth Organiser- George Opare Addo

Deputies- Edem Agbana and Ruth Dela

