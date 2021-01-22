The list consists of 30 substantive Ministers and 16 Regional Minister designates.

Having stated that his second term will have reduced number of appointees, President Akufo-Addo's list had people who served in his first time and new entrants as well.

The list also had most of the Ministers that served in the President's first term relieved of re-appointments.

These Ministers amount to 17 and we took a look at all those who have 'lost' their jobs. Check their names below.

1. Gloria Akuffo - Attorney General and Minister for Justice

2. Halima Mahama - Local Government

3. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh - Lands and Natural Resources

4. Atta Akyea - Works and Housing

5. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye - Fisheries

6. Cynthia Morrison - Gender, Children and Social Protection

7. Kofi Dzamesi - Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

8. Isaac Kwame Asiamah - Youth and Sports

9. Anthony Akoto Osei - Monitoring and Evaluation

10. Dr Mustapha Hamid - Zongo Affairs and Inner City Development

11. Barbara Oteng Gyasi - Tourism

12. Joe Ghartey - Railway Development

13. Kofi Adda - Aviation

14. Prof Frimpong Boateng - Environment, Science and Technology

15. Prof Gyan Baffuor - Planning

16. Yaw Osafo-Maafo - Senior Minister

17. Kwamena Duncan - Central Regional Minister