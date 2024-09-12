Here're all the notable organisations that've joined the fight against galamsey

At least organised labour, associations, CSOs have joined the call to combat illegal mining.

Ten more groups joined the advocacy with fresh statements, threats and ultimatums.

They include Organised Labour, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), Chris­tian Council of Ghana (CCG), Office of the Chief Imam, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCaG) and the Executive Women’s Network (EWN).

The others are Ghana Association of Small-Scale Miners (GASSM), the Ghana Indepen­dent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspapers and Online News Pub­lishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) and Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana.

The fight against galamsey in Ghana has attracted a diverse array of organizations, all working towards a common goal—protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s natural resources.

From government agencies to civil society groups and international partners, the collective efforts of these organisations are crucial in addressing the menace of illegal mining and preserving the future of Ghana's ecological wealth.