Here're all the notable organisations that've joined the fight against galamsey

Over the years, the government and various stakeholders have launched initiatives to combat this issue. In recent times, the fight against galamsey has attracted several notable organisations across different sectors, all aiming to restore the nation's natural resources and protect communities affected by the destructive practice.
The menace of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, has continued to pose a significant threat to Ghana's environment, particularly its water bodies, farmlands, and forests.
At least organised labour, associations, CSOs have joined the call to combat illegal mining.
Ten more groups joined the advocacy with fresh statements, threats and ultimatums.
They include Organised Labour, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Office of the Chief Imam, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCaG) and the Executive Women’s Network (EWN).
The others are Ghana Association of Small-Scale Miners (GASSM), the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) and Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana.
The fight against galamsey in Ghana has attracted a diverse array of organizations, all working towards a common goal—protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s natural resources.
From government agencies to civil society groups and international partners, the collective efforts of these organisations are crucial in addressing the menace of illegal mining and preserving the future of Ghana's ecological wealth.
However, sustained collaboration, stricter enforcement, and continuous public engagement will be key to achieving long-term success in this ongoing battle.