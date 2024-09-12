ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Here're all the notable organisations that've joined the fight against galamsey

Kojo Emmanuel

The menace of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, has continued to pose a significant threat to Ghana's environment, particularly its water bodies, farmlands, and forests.

Galamsey
Galamsey

Over the years, the government and various stakeholders have launched initiatives to combat this issue. In recent times, the fight against galamsey has attracted several notable organisations across different sectors, all aiming to restore the nation's natural resources and protect communities affected by the destructive practice.

Recommended articles

At least organised labour, associations, CSOs have joined the call to combat illegal mining.

Ten more groups joined the advocacy with fresh statements, threats and ultimatums.

They include Organised Labour, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), Chris­tian Council of Ghana (CCG), Office of the Chief Imam, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCaG) and the Executive Women’s Network (EWN).

ADVERTISEMENT
Galamsey
Galamsey Pulse Ghana

The others are Ghana Association of Small-Scale Miners (GASSM), the Ghana Indepen­dent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspapers and Online News Pub­lishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) and Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana.

The fight against galamsey in Ghana has attracted a diverse array of organizations, all working towards a common goal—protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s natural resources.

From government agencies to civil society groups and international partners, the collective efforts of these organisations are crucial in addressing the menace of illegal mining and preserving the future of Ghana's ecological wealth.

However, sustained collaboration, stricter enforcement, and continuous public engagement will be key to achieving long-term success in this ongoing battle.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey kneels to beg profusely for Ablekuma Central votes (video)

NDC flag

NDC annuls Amenfi Central primary and announces rerun for September 8

Former President John Dramani Mahama, during a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, 7 July,

Akufo-Addo should have resigned when cedi depreciated to GH¢16 - Mahama

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list