How NPP and NDC flagbearers have selected their running mates since 1992

Under President Rawlings, the NDC secured two terms with running mates Kow Nkensen Arkaah and Prof. Mills, both from the Fante ethnicity. Arkaah, a politician and chief of Senya Breku, passed away in 2001. The NPP's victory in 2000 saw President Kufuor joined by Vice-President Aliu Mahama, who served from 2001 to 2009.

In 2000, John Evans Atta Mills was the NDC's flagbearer, partnering with Martin Amidu, then Deputy Attorney-General, which they lost to John Kufuor. The 2004 loss featured Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni as Mill's running mate. Prof. Mills returned to power in 2009, partnering with John Dramani Mahama, who later assumed the presidency in 2012 after Mills' unexpected demise. Mahama's second term saw Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as the running mate.

Contrastingly, the NPP maintained the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia ticket since 2008, with Bawumia representing the Dagomba ethnicity. John Mahama returned in 2016 with Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to contest but lost to President Akufo Addo and the NPP. In the run-up to the 2020 election, after the demise of Kwesi Amissah Arthur, John Mahama announced Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the first female running mate of one of the biggest parties in Ghana. They still lost to the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDC:

1992-1996: President Rawlings paired with Kow Nkensen Arkaah, a Fante from Senya Breku.

1997-2001: Rawlings paired with John Atta Mills, also a Fante, from Ekumfi Otuam.

2000-2004: John Atta Mills led the NDC with Martin Amidu, but they lost to the NPP.

2004-2008: John Mills again led the NDC with Muhammad Mumuni as his running mate.

2008-2012: The NDC won with President Mills, who merged with John Dramani Mahama until his death in 2012.

2012-2016: Mahama went for a second term due to President Mills' unexpected death, pairing with Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, a Fante from Cape Coast.

2016-2020: John Mahama returned in 2016 with Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to contest but lost to President Akufo Addo and the NPP.

2020: After the demise of Kwesi Amissah Arthur, John Mahama announced Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the first female to be the running mate of one of the biggest parties in Ghana. They still lost to the NPP.

NPP:

1992-1996: Albert Adu Boahen paired with Roland Issifu Alhassan and lost to JJ Rawlings.

1997-2001: John Kufuor and Ekow Nkensen Arkaah, and they lost to NJ Rawlings.

2000-2008: President Kufuor went with Aliu Mahama from the Dagomba ethnicity and won.

2008-2023: NPP maintained the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia ticket with Bawumia from the Northern Part of Ghana.

While the NPP has maintained regional consistency in its leadership, securing votes from the regions of its candidates, the NDC employs a strategy of continuous rebranding by changing the regions of its presidential candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This dynamic approach allows the NDC to appeal to voters across different regions, contrasting with the NPP's more consistent but regionally focused strategy. Everyone is waiting with keen interest to find out who these new flagbearers will select as their running mates.