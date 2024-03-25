I am a problem solver and generational thinker with innovative ideas — Bawumia

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bawumia highlighted that as a first-time presidential candidate, he would feel more obligated to be accountable to Ghanaians, especially considering his potential for reelection, unlike Mahama, who is ineligible for another term.

"Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility, and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama.

"As President, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people. Mahama has just one term, and he won't return to Ghanaians to seek re-election, so he won't be as accountable."

Speaking on the the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia stressed the need for a leader with credibility and a proven track record to address generational problems and corruption.

He also highlighted his role as a problem solver and anti-corruption advocate through policies he has championed as Vice President.

"Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers, and people with innovative ideas," Dr. Bawumia stated.

"I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it," he added.

Supporting his claims of impactful contributions as Vice President, he mentioned several policy initiatives he has led, such as the digital national identity system, the national property address system, mobile money interoperability, and the digitalization of public services, among others, aimed at promoting efficiency and reducing corruption.

