I am not interested in presidential positions, I come to you as your salvation - Cheddar

Bediako expressed his intention to use the New Africa Platform to introduce himself, discuss his policies, and his aspirations to lead Ghana as President.

However, addressing a gathering at a press conference, Caesar emphasized his commitment to being a force for positive change in the lives of the people. "I know you are looking for the man, the man in the mask is sitting in front of you. I am nothing to be scared of, I came to you as your salvation," he stated,

Caesar outlined his vision for Africa, expressing confidence in the continent's potential as the next major global influence. "I have a plan and I have a vision for this nation and for Africa too because Africa is the next biggest thing,"

I am not interested in people's positions, I am not interested in presidential positions, I am interested in the regions, and the humans, I am interested in the country, I am interested in the continent, the resources here, to prove to the world that this is what we can make out of our resources and show to the world.

Bediako, The Man in the Mask, expressed his goal of establishing a middle-income economy devoid of government interference, motivated by a sense of responsibility.

"I am a son of the soil, and I can add value to humanity. I came here to add value to this world and to nature. I am not going to leave here without God even being proud of me," he declared, making it clear that his purpose went beyond personal gain.

The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President clarified the abrupt cancellation of "The Convention 2024." The Deputy Director, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, explained that an unforeseen state event led to the revocation of the venue permission, despite prior approval in November 2023. The statement mentioned a refund of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GHc10,000.00) paid for the venue and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

