The Suame MP has said that media reports linking him to the incident that marred the election of a Speaker of Parliament on January 7 is not true.

The former Majority Leader said he rather rebuffed the idea when Mr. Ahenkorah shared it with him.

“So, I was asking Annoh Dompreh to move from his place to come and be at where they were doing the counting for Bagbin… just when I was calling him Carlos Ahenkorah approached me and his statement was that… “do we just sit down and allow the NDC to win the speakership, and I asked him, where is this coming from… and in any event what is it that you want to do, please get away from here? So, I was even shouting at him to get away from me… I don’t know what happened”, Kyei Mensah Bonsu said.

Mr Ahenkorah has come under fierce criticisms after he was captured on television snatching ballot papers during counting after MPs voted to elect a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

The moment Carlos Ahenkorah snatched the ballot papers in parliament AFP

In a statement, he explained that he did that because of the love he has for the NPP and the thought of the party losing the speakership position hurts.

Explaining the basis for his action, the former deputy Minister said: “I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they want and what they don’t in parliament because the whip system has been compromised."

"This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day. I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologise though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!”.