President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn-in for a second four-year term in office.

A host of dignitaries, Members of Parliament (MPs) amongst others were present at the ceremony to support the President and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At such events, anyone with a sense for fashion would be looking out for the most outstanding fashion statement made and we had our spotlight on the MP for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman.

Most people were impressed with her outfit and how beautiful she looked.

The wife and mother stunned us with beautiful blue kente outfit with some crystals beautifully decorated around her bust.

Her flawless makeup and hairstyle were on point making her stand out at the event.

If you want to make bold fashion statements with Kente, check out Dakoa Newman's style.

Dakoa Newman, MP for Okaikwei South

Dakoa Newman and Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dakoa Newman with some politicians