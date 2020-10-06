He said his legacy is at stake and he doesn't want it to be tainted by a flawed election.

Nana Addo said this while submitting his forms as the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra.

The president called on the EC to ensure fairness and openness in the upcoming elections as he will not be interested to be a president in an election that is tainted.

The President said: “We are counting on you to be the arbiter and to hold the scales evenly to all contestants. What the Ghanaian people are expecting is that the election of the 7th of December will be an election that is conducted in peace, in freedom, in security, and transparency so that the results of the election will reflect the will of the Ghanaian people.

“Elections are not meant to be decided by you or the officials that work for you. You are the referees of the contest.

“The election is supposed to be decided by the people of Ghana and we are hoping that the arrangements that you have put in place will enable the Ghanaian people to manifest their will on the 7th of December and choose the next government of the fourth republic.

“So far, the work that you have done has given considerable confidence to the majority of people in our country that in you and in the leadership of the Electoral Commission, we have people who are committed to a free, fair, credible, and transparent process.

“We hope that that will mark the conduct of the elections of 7th December. I am not in interested in any crooked results. I do not want to be a president elected by deceit.

“I look forward to a contest that will be fairly conducted so that if indeed, by the will of the almighty, I am again, the choice of the Ghanaian people, it will be one that has been freely and openly demonstrated.

“I want to thank you very much for the opportunity this morning and what we all pray for is that may the best man win.”