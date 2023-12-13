I dream of a day Ghana will have a female president - Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Pulse Ghana

The First Lady urged young females to set ambitious career goals and strive for personal growth.

She emphasized the crucial roles women play in both the judiciary and executive branches, underscoring her dream of witnessing the day when Ghana proudly boasts a female president.

“I dream that one day there will be a woman president in Ghana, and Madam President will be said as easy as Mr. President,” she stated.

Adding a moment of distinction to the event, the University of Professional Studies bestowed upon the First Lady an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL). The ceremony also paid tribute to trailblazing women who have left an indelible mark on Ghana's history.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo, the first female to hold the position, and former Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, were both honored for their remarkable contributions to the development and progress of Ghana.