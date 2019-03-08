According to Mohammed Sulemana, he took the action when Sam George verbally assaulted and called him a f**cking Northner.

Sam George was a victim of the chaos as a video of him being slapped by a security officer on January 31, 2019, during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in the constituency made headlines.

In a video which has gone viral, a bulky-looking man jumped out of a vehicle and after approaching an opposition MP Sam George menacingly, threw his hands. The MP later said he was slapped.

READ MORE: Ayawaso violence: I went to church to thank God for being alive - Sam George

That violence in that by-election led to six persons being injured and which prompted wide condemnations from various pressure groups including the clergy.

The security man who appeared before the Commission of Inquiry on Friday, March 8 said he's guilty of slapping the Sam George but didn't know he is a legislator.

READ ALSO: Ayawaso violence: SWAT team acted unprofessionally - Commander

"I didn’t know Sam George is a Member of Parliament.He did not act like one.If I knew,I would never have slapped him...I am guilty of slapping him," Sulemana added.

Watch the video below as Sulemana slapped Sam George.