He however stated that the figure involves all the cost he has incurred since he decided to contest from July 2018 to the day of the primaries.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, Lawyer Sosu listed feeding and transportation for delegates, fuel for campaign travels as the main elements for the cost.

“For now, I can’t say for a fact but I’m sure it should be somewhere over GH¢300,000. That is from somewhere July 2018 till now. It may be more, I am yet to reconcile".

"Generally, the key elements include posters, branch visitations and most likely you would have to convey them; cost of transportation, feeding, cost of buying fuel for your team and sometimes petty requests coming from delegates; you take care of medical bills, school bills and so on,” Xavier Sosu said.

Francis Xavier-Sosu was victorious in Saturday’s parliamentary primaries with 662 votes against his opponents, Sidi Abubakar, Ibrahim Faila Fuseini and Haija Rukaya, who had 480, 219 and 16 votes respectively.

He said his gestures and the corresponding expenditures could best be described as a show of “love” and “care” for delegates and constituents he sought to lead.

“I think it is about showing care, love and concern for the people that you seek to lead. I think vote buying has to do with things that are directly connected with the elections where you directly give them something to influence the mind of delegates for that purpose,” he told Citi FM.