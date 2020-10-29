He said it is actually the best form of government and critics of the Akufo-Addo administration should back off.

Counsellor Lutterodt told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo that placing cronies in top government positions is the best form of governance.

“It's the best governance”, he said, adding: “In the whole world, the governance that will help the world is family and friends”.

“If you own Accra100.5FM, your secretary must be your relative. Your diver must be your relative. Keep your family close,” he said.

Alluding to the Bible, Counsellor Lutterodt recounted how Queen Esther was saved from Haman’s schemes because Mordecai, who guarded the gates, was her relative.

Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He continued: “So, if I become president, I will sack all the staff and bring my people. Those from the media will be my people. I will bring people who can keep secrets. So, what President Akufo-Addo is doing is normal. What is wrong with your brother being the Finance Minister? The money is coming home”.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the NPP government of running a nepotistic administration full of gamily members and cronies of President Akufo-Addo.