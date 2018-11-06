I would’ve said worse things if I was Maritime boss – Ken Agyapong

news

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has leapt to the defence of under fire Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Kwame Owusu.

According to him, claims that the Maritime boss has misappropriated state funds are not true and have no basis.

The GMA boss has been the subject of severe criticism in recent weeks after he reportedly spent a whopping GHc 1 million to renovate his 2-bedroom official Cantonments residence.

He has also been accused of spending a whopping GH¢10,652 on food for eight people at the Luxe Suites Hotel for just one night.

Mr. Owusu attracted more criticism when he called the thinking of the media “mediocre” for probing into his spending.

However, giving his take on the issue, Kennedy Agyapong defended the Maritime boss, who he described as “my friend”.

The controversial MP said the Maritime boss is being unfairly treated, adding that he would have said worst things than Mr. Owusu said in that heated presser.

“Kwame Owusu is a very good friend of mine and he tells me everything. Why have journalists in this country refused to do due diligence before accusing him of misappropriating funds,” Mr. Agyapong said on Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii Sen’ programme.

The lawmaker went on to describe allegations against the Maritime boss “stupid” and “nonsense”, insisting the media must “shut up”.

“The party was held at the Ghana Maritime premises. There is nothing like a conflict of interest anywhere so you guys should shut up. In fact, if I were Kwame, I would have said worst things. This is just nonsense; excuse me but this is just stupid,” he lashed out.