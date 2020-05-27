Obour, who is the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), questioned why people of other professions can contest as parliamentarians but a musician can't?

In an interview with Citi TV, Obour says he sees nothing wrong with a musician being in Parliament.

“Who are our politicians? When you go to Parliament now, who are there? There is a hairdresser there. There is a businesswoman there. There are market women and doctors there. What stops a musician from being there? Is music not part of the things we do as a country?"

"If not for anything, music plays a major role in most of our lives. Don’t we have entertainment? So there’s nothing wrong with having a musician in Parliament. At Parliament, we discuss tourism, creative arts, culture, and several other things that music is keyed in. It’s actually a plus for Parliament to have a musician,” he stressed.

Bice Osei-Kuffour Obour

According to him, the House is made up of people with diverse backgrounds, adding that it would be a plus to have someone like him there.

He officially announced his decision to contest for the parliamentary seat after the Asante Akyem South Youth Coalition, a group of youth activists paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Juaso to plead on him to represent them in Parliament.