In May 2020, the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited laid off its workers.

A letter dated April 23, 2020, signed by the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Adu said the affected workers cease to become employees of the company from May 2020.

The letter read: "The company will pay you a salary for the month of April 2020 and pay you one month’s salary in lieu of notice."

Additionally, "You are requested to return all company property in your possession to the office of the CEO by the close of business on 15 May 2020."

"On behalf of the company, I wish to thank you for your services and wish you well in your future endeavours," the letter indicated.

No reasons have been assigned to the termination of their contracts.

However, General Secretary of the Public Services Workers' Union of the TUC, Bernard Adjei accused the company of sidelining the Union in the exercise which he argues is nothing but redundancy exercise.

TUC Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah with Nana Addo

He said "Unfortunately, management has not officially informed the PSWU of any challenge that may warrant such an action, neither has management consulted or called for any Standing Negotiating Committee meeting to address the issues concerning termination as per existing Collective Bargaining Agreement and the labour Act, 2003 (Act 651). We believe management has undertaken a redundancy exercise without going through the necessary processes and failed to pay workers the required benefits."

In a letter to the management of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, Bernard Adjei demanded a meeting with the management of the GTFC which is yet to be granted by the management.

The TUC petitioned the Minister for Trade and Industry and the Employment and Labour Relations Minister to intervene in the matter.

The Minister for employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Barfour Awuah has demanded answers from the management of the Trade Fair Company.

In response to the letter of the minister, CEO for the GTFC Dr. Agnes Adu defended the dismissal of the workers arguing it was based on clauses in their contracts.

Dr. Adu denied the exercise and said it is a result of the Trade Fair Redevelopment Project which has resulted in a redundancy.