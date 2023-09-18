I’ll contest again as MP for Dome-Kwabenya in 2024 – Adwoa Safo

Speaking to journalists after touring her constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo said she had already informed the party of her intentions to run again. “Politics is a game of numbers, if it’s the will of God and the people want me, I will run again,” Adwoa Safo said.

In a recent interview, Adwoa Safo stated that the people of Dome-Kwabenya still admire her.

She said though she had torrid time with her constituents in 2022, she is willing to represent them in the next general elections.

“I still have a lot to do for my people and I have to take the pain to explain to them the reasons for my absence and when the time comes.

"I shall not desert my people, I shall represent them again by God’s grace, and I think that my people still love me,” she stated.

The former Gender Minister via a video post on Facebook offered an unreserved apology to the NPP, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during her absence.

She explained that these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.

“It was not my intention to disrespect you. There was a lot going on in my life and family. I’m using this medium to plead for your forgiveness in the name of God,” she said in the September 14 video.