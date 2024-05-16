I'll ensure that trainee nurses receive their allowances regularly – Bawumia

“For us, we restored the alawa. For other people, they cancelled the alawa. And we are going to keep working hard. And I am going to keep my eyes on your alawa so that we can make sure that it is regular and comes and comes and comes. You will be assured of that. I am going to keep my eye on it. We are going to change this country.”

The Vice President, in a similar engagement with nurses and midwives in Accra on Tuesday, May 14, promised that an amount of GH¢177 million would be disbursed today [May 16] toward clearing the arrears owed to nursing trainees.

Pulse Ghana

“This Thursday, the Controller is transferring GH¢177 million to the Ministry of Health to pay the nursing training allowances. So I have also alerted Dr. Okoe-Boye to be on standby when the money hits the Ministry of Health account, they should move it quickly to the accounts of the nursing trainees so that they will have their alawa. It will drop.”

Relatedly, the Vice President has clarified his comments of the government paying churches when he becomes President.

In a meeting with the Clergy in the North East Region as part of his nationwide tour, the Vice President explained that his statement may have been taken out of context.