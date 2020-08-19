"Whatever my government will have to put in place to make election 2020 peaceful will be done in Ghana, we don’t want any violence, the election is about sharing of ideas and not about mayhem," he said.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Bamiankor in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western as part of day one of his working visit to the Western Region, Nana Addo said it is incumbent upon all political parties and the Electoral Commission to play their respective roles in delivering a credible, free and fair election.

Lots of violent cases were recorded during the just-ended voter registration exercise in some parts of the country, a development that raised fears as to what might happen in the general elections which promise to be keenly contested between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But the President assured Ghanaians that the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections will be peaceful.