I mean business and intend to keep my promises — Mahama

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue in Peduase in the Eastern Region, he said "I mean business on the promises I have made and intend to keep them."

According to him, his policy proposals such as the '24-hour economy' and 'Digital Jobs Initiative' were feasible policies that would massively improve the fortunes of the country especially the economy.

"Since 2021, I have outlined over 60 different policy proposals, carefully curated to restore our economy and national life in general, to a much better state," he said.

Mahama described his much touted '24-hour Economy' as a well-researched policy and a game-changer that would set the country on the path of economic growth.

The 24-hour economy, he said, now remains perhaps the surest way to achieve significant economic expansion, boost productivity, meet demand, curb unbridled imports and its attendant negative effects on our economy and currency and above all generate well-paying jobs for the millions of our people who are without employment.