He contends that it is impossible for the former president to get such a percentage taking into account how poorly he performed in 2016.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region wrote in a post on Facebook wrote: “Today is 10th August 2019. If the NDC goes beyond 48% in the next general elections I will quit doing politics indefinitely and concentrate on my private business. Whoever thinks I am just bluffing can mark down today’s date”.

Despite John Mahama polling 44% in the last elections, delegates of the NDC overwhelmingly endorsed him to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

He shrugged off the challenge of Professor Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Slyvester Mensah, and Goosie Tanoh among others.

Mr. Mahama is however optimistic he will beat his closest contender, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the elections of 2020 are fairly conducted by the Electoral Commission.

“I am sure that and I can say confidently that if the elections are free and fair in 2020 in this country, NDC will win the election”, he disclosed at a retreat for some leaders .

Check Hon. Kennedy Osei's post below