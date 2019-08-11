He contends that it is impossible for the former president to get such a percentage taking into account how poorly he performed in 2016.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region wrote in a post on Facebook wrote: “Today is 10th August 2019. If the NDC goes beyond 48% in the next general elections I will quit doing politics indefinitely and concentrate on my private business. Whoever thinks I am just bluffing can mark down today’s date”.

Despite John Mahama polling 44% in the last elections, delegates of the NDC overwhelmingly endorsed him to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

Akufo-Addo’s 125 Ministers draining national purse; I’ll scrap some of them – Mahama Akufo-Addo’s 125 Ministers draining national purse; I’ll scrap some of them – Mahama

He shrugged off the challenge of Professor Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Slyvester Mensah, and Goosie Tanoh among others.

Mr. Mahama is however optimistic he will beat his closest contender, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the elections of 2020 are fairly conducted by the Electoral Commission.

“I am sure that and I can say confidently that if the elections are free and fair in 2020 in this country, NDC will win the election”, he disclosed at a retreat for some leaders .

Check Hon. Kennedy Osei's post below

Kennedy Osei's post Kennedy Osei's post