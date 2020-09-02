The former president said he will upgrade the Wa Airport to a more commercial travel destination to improve tourism in the region.

Mr. Mahama, who is on 4-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region made these pronouncements when he made a courtesy call on the Overlord of Waala traditional Kingdom Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo.

“We built the Wa Airstrip years ago and in our last administration, we upgraded it to the Wa Airport providing facilities for arrival and departure. I wish to assure the Wa Na that we’ll continue to upgrade facilities at the Wa Airport so that it becomes a major destination for air travel in this country,” Mr Mahama said at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace.

Reiterating his major promise of providing a $10 billion infrastructure fund in his next administration, John Mahama said the "Big Push" will provide thousands of jobs to the youth.

“I will provide 250,000 jobs to the youth spanning from agribusiness, Forestry, construction and artisans among others,” he stated.

John Mahama

He promised to provide seed capital to the new Upper West Regional hospital to enable the facility function effectively and improve quality healthcare delivery.

The NDC flagbearer also indicated that he will upgrade the abandoned Wa Municipal Hospital and construct polyclinics across vantage communities to help reduce the congestion at the facility.