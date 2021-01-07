Mahama in a congratulatory message to Alban Bagbin on his election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic condemned the MP for Tema West Carlos Ahenkorah for snatching ballot papers during the counting process to decide the Speaker of the House.

According to him, it was unnecessary that armed military personnel invaded the parliamentary chamber since parliament has its own security to handle matters in that respect.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Congratulations Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on your election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

"The events of last night stretching into the morning of 7th January have been both a great occasion for Ghana's democracy and at the same time a day of infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice.

"The election of Speaker Bagbin affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus-building can make us even stronger as a nation."

"The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament. The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry and gives the impression that this administration is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past. Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions.

"Congratulations to the leadership of the NDC Caucus and the Caucus members for your dedication and commitment," he added.

Soldiers stormed parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The election went into a near-violent hold up after the leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.