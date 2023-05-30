It’s not Dr. Bawumia’s time to lead the NPP – Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Ahenkorah emphasized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) follows a tradition that outlines a succession plan for the presidency, and it is currently Alan Kyerematen's turn.

He drew parallels to past instances within the party, where guidance was provided to former President Akufo-Addo when he contested against President Kufuor, and to Alan Kyerematen when he contested against Nana Addo.

During an interview on the Ade Akye Abia show, Ahenkorah expressed confidence that Bawumia would eventually become the NPP's presidential candidate but emphasized that the timing is not right at present, considering the party's established tradition.

“…The advice we gave Nana Addo the time he and Kuffuor contested, and the advice we gave Alan Kyerematen when he contested Nana Addo, is the same advice we are giving Bawumia.

“He will definitely become the president but at this stage, Alan Kyeremeten has more years ahead of him than Bawuimia. He (Bawumia) should allow Alan Kyeremeten to become the flagbearer, and then Bawumia will take over.

“We have a problem in the party, our biggest problem as NPP is the political wildest for 32 years, due to this we accumulated a lot of leaders from JH Mensah’s time to Apraku’s time among others.”

However, Dr. Bawumia has expressed confidence on his chances of winning the flagbearership primaries of the NPP.

Speaking with supporters of the NPP in Hohoe, Dr. Bawumia said he will contest the flagbearership primaries and win.

“I want you to know that I appreciate your support. We are going to break the 8. First of all, we are going to file for the flagbearership which I’m going to do, win the flagbearership, break the 8, and go to Jubilee House. That is what I’m going to do,” he said.

A group known as the ‘Bawumia Fan Club’ on May 26, picked up the presidential nomination forms for the Vice President.