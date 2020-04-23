According to the actor-turned -politician, the amount is meant to provide cushion to traders who have been hit hard by the coronavirus, as a result of the dip in business.

He observed the Covid-19 outbreak including the partial lockdown in parts of the country has negatively affected many businesses in the Ayawaso West constituency.

“To the coconut and roasted plantain sellers, the corner shops, the table top retail outlets, the evening kenkey, bread/egg, waakye and vegetable sellers and all those who work hand to mouth to take care of their families, hope is coming,” Dumelo tweeted on Wednesday, April 22.

Mr. Dumelo stated that it is his hope that the gesture will help revive businesses and create more job opportunities.

John Dumelo reaches out to the less privileged

He further stated that the modalities in accessing the scheme will be communicated directly to the beneficiaries.