He said Ghanaians will make a very big mistake should they vote for him to return as President in the 2024 general elections.
John Mahama cannot rule Ghana again - Chairman Wontumi
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has warned Ghanaians to be wary of John Dramani Mahama.
Recommended articles
Speaking on Accra based UTV, the vociferous regional chairman said John Mahama and his erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration collapsed business hence he cannot win again.
Speaking in Twi, Chairman Wontumi said: “John Mahama cannot return because it was during his tenure and so many businesses collapsed.”
”It was during Mahama’s time when the bank crises occurred”, he added.
Chairman Wontumi also likened a second return of Mr. Mahama to that of former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.
He said the abysmal performance of Milovan Rajevac in his second stint is what Ghanaians will get if they vote for John Mahama in 2024.
Relatedly, pollster Ben Ephson has said it will be difficult for John Mahama to win the next season elections.
In an interview with Kumaso-based Hello FM, Ephson said "Mahama will win but it is 2024 that will be his problem. Mahama will win the NDC slot, he will win easily but 2024 is going to be his problem."
He stated that Mahama will be making the wrong move if he contests against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.
Earlier, he tipped Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to emerge as the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh