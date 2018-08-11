Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Mr Kweku Ricketts – Hagan has officially confirmed that he be a candidate in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

In a letter to the National Executive Committee of the NDC, the former Central Regional Minister under the Mahama administration said he will give the party a new hope and direction.

"As I go round, I hope to share a new vision, a new start, and a new direction anchored on our principles and values of accountability, probity, social justice and transparency that will give us a realistic chance of winning back power in 2020," he said.

The party early this month opened nomination for persons aspiring to contest the flagbearership slot of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Mr Alban Bagbin and Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah have all announced their intentions to contest in the party's presidential race.

Ex-president John Mahama is expected to announce his presidential bid the coming days, although he has given abundant hints of his intentions to contest in the presidential primaries.

Many political analysts have said he will secure a landslide victory in the primaries.