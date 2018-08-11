Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race


NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race

In a letter to the National Executive Committee of the NDC, the former Central Regional Minister under the Mahama administration said he will give the party a new hope and direction.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Mr Kweku Ricketts – Hagan has officially confirmed that he be a candidate in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

READ MORE: I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei

In a letter to the National Executive Committee of the NDC, the former Central Regional Minister under the Mahama administration said he will give the party a new hope and direction.

"As I go round, I hope to share a new vision, a new start, and a new direction anchored on our principles and values of accountability, probity, social justice and transparency that will give us a realistic chance of winning back power in 2020," he said.

The party early this month opened nomination for persons aspiring to contest the flagbearership slot of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Mr Alban Bagbin and Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah have all announced their intentions to contest in the party's presidential race.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why

Ex-president John Mahama is expected to announce his presidential bid the coming days, although he has given abundant hints of his intentions to contest in the presidential primaries.

Many political analysts have said he will secure a landslide victory in the primaries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

President: Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
Recap: Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here Recap Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here
Appraisal: I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Controversial Deal: What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition
Booted Out: Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why
Ministerial Changes: Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba

Recommended Videos

Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei
Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him



Top Articles

1 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
2 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
3 Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov'tbullet
4 AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES...bullet
5 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
6 Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers -...bullet
7 Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MPbullet
8 NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predictsbullet
9 Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work -...bullet
10 Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most...bullet

Related Articles

Recap Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here
Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why
Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba
False Reports Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports
Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador
Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions
Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah
Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov't
NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Joseph Tetteh deputy Eastern region Minister
False Reports Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports
Otiko Afisa Djaba now Ambassador to Italy
Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador
Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah
Goosie Tanoh
Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate