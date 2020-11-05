This, according to the party, is due to the corrupt nature of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

At a press conference in Accra, the running mate of the party Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, said the current administration is nepotistic.

Mr. Asamoah-Siaw accused the president of selecting a few clan members who are now in charge in managing the resources of the state.

“Nana Addo is now managing Ghana with a small clan known as the Kyebi clan government. It is not a tribe, it is not an ethnic group but a clan who have taken over the affairs of state and capturing every part of Ghana.”

“You have refused to give opportunity other intellectuals from other parts of Ghana and only using your family members to rule. We can no longer entertain such a government. The new normal is now a one-term government."

"The president ad his clan must be kicked out. We cannot allow them to remain in government. The Kyebi clan government must end in 2020. We can no longer entertain them”. he said.

The PPP vice presidential candidate was reacting to the corruption risk assessment report by the Special Prosecutor on the Agyapa deal.

Kofi Asamoah Siaw

The Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has stated that the AGYAPA Deal is fraught with favouritism, cronyism and nepotism.

According to his 67-page report on his risk assessment on the deal, he said, the entities for the Agyapa deal were not chosen on merit.

He said consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.