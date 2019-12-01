According to the ex-president, government officials are painting a picture which suggest the referendum is about the election of Metroprolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, when it is about deciding whether political parties should be allowed to file candidates.

He was speaking at the Damba festival of Buipe in the Savannah Region.

He said: "It should be made clear that the referendum on 17th December is not about whether District Chief Executives should be elected or not. It is about whether political parties should participate in our local government.”

He added that some government officials “either do not understand the distinction in respect of the referendum or there is a deliberate calculation or there is a deliberate calculation to confuse our people to think that the referndum is about the election of District Chief Executives.”

Per Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, District Chief Executives for every district are to be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the assembly present and voting at the meeting.

The referendum seeks to amend Article 243(1) to enable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and unit committee members to be elected along political party lines.