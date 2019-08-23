He said he regrets the failure of his government to have sold his policies to Ghanaians.

According to him, the government had a vision with policies to transform the country adding that "how to communicate that vision is one of the major difficulties governments face."

During his Facebook live interaction with the public on Thursday, 22 August 2019, the NDC flagbearer stated that communication was one of the regrets of the NDC.

"And, so, it is one of the regrets I have that with the policies that we churned out in education, in the health sector and all that, we did not sell that to the people in a manner that they could understand, and, so, people could see hospitals being built but they did not understand the policy driving it – Bringing Health To Your Doorstep – which was the policy that we were carrying out.

"And, so, I think the next time, we will improve the government communication so that people can, at every step of the way, know what the government is trying to implement," he said.