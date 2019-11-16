Speaking to the media in Wa in the Upper West Region, Mr Mahama said certain amendments to necessitate a "Yes"vote has not been done, pointing out at the provision in the constitution that gives the president power to appoint 10 percent of members of the assembly.

He said: “Our party has raised some issues. There are other amendments that must be made in order that we achieve the purpose that we want. If they do it that is cool, if they do not do it then we have to decide what we will do. If they do not do it then it will not be useful to vote YES.”

He added: “For instance, we have to repeal the part that says the President can appoint members of the District Assembly because if we say we are going to make them elected by political parties why will we go and vote as political parties and the President will still have the right to appoint 10 percent of the Assembly so all those things should be repealed so we can see our way clearly. The government has promised to look at those things and repeal them so we are hoping that they will be able to do that.”

The referendum is to enable citizens to vote on the proposed amendment of Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution that currently bars political parties from participating in District Level Elections (DLEs).

Article 55 (3) states that: “…Subject to the provisions of this Article, a political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character, and sponsor candidates for elections to any public office other than to District Assemblies or lower local government units”. This is an entrenched provision which can only be amended through a Referendum which per Article 290(4) can be approved when at least 40% of persons entitled to vote, vote at the referendum and at least 75% of the persons who vote cast their votes in favour of passing the bill.