Mahama begs on behalf of MPs who approved new ministers

He made the call at the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region as part of his three-day campaign in the region.

He stated that there are so many voting processes expected in Parliament that will need the input of the MPs who voted for the approval of the new ministers of this administration.

"On Friday, something happened in Parliament that we were all not happy about and I have seen some fake lists on social media, indicating that those MPs voted against the NDC.

"The list is alleging that they voted against NDC and it is a fake list. And so I am urging all NDC supporters to ignore it," Mahama stated.

Earlier, the Minority in Parliament said it will not approve the ministers in line with a directive from the leadership of the party but all the nominees were approved after a secret vote.

The NDC had taken a position not to approve the nominations citing the economic challenges facing the country.

After hours of voting, all the ministerial nominees were approved after the Appointments Committee could not recommend the approval of the nominees on consensus compelling the House to vote to decide the fate of the ministers.

KT Hammond went through with 154 votes in his favour, with 116 voting against his nomination for the appointment, and one each rejected ballot and an absentee.

OB Amoah polled 149 'Yes' votes, 120 'No' votes, and three absentees, while Dr. Stephen Amoah secured 146 votes in his favour, 123 'No' votes, and three abstentions.