The executive also charged Mahama to consider the political charisma of the persona of the picked candidate to help brighten the chances of the NDC.
Consider the age and political charismatic running mate — Mahama told
A branch executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama, and the Council of Elders to consider the age factor of the next running mate for the 2024 elections.
These two factors, the executive said will keep the NDC's success and perpetually in election 2024 and beyond.
In a statement issued by the Branch Youth Organiser, Kwame Prince in the Mankesim area of the Central Region, he buttressed that succession planning should be a key factor in the choice of running mate for the NDC.
He said with the NDC's quest to hold political power at least for 12 years, the party desperately needs someone who can also do an 8-year term easily without the hindrance of age or physical weakness.
He added that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has not been eliminated from the conversation without prejudice to her competencies and personal achievements as an academician.
Kwame Prince indicated that Prof. Jane Naana's candidature as a female running mate did not benefit the NDC electorally, but has done very little since 2020 to improve her image making it very difficult to sell her to the electorates in 2024.
He noted that money will play a critical role in the 2024 general, therefore, Mahama needs someone who can afford to raise money on his or her own to fund his or her activities.
