Consider the age and political charismatic running mate — Mahama told

These two factors, the executive said will keep the NDC's success and perpetually in election 2024 and beyond.

In a statement issued by the Branch Youth Organiser, Kwame Prince in the Mankesim area of the Central Region, he buttressed that succession planning should be a key factor in the choice of running mate for the NDC.

He said with the NDC's quest to hold political power at least for 12 years, the party desperately needs someone who can also do an 8-year term easily without the hindrance of age or physical weakness.

Pulse Ghana

He argued that succession planning must be a key factor in the choice of running mate for the NDC.

He added that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has not been eliminated from the conversation without prejudice to her competencies and personal achievements as an academician.

Kwame Prince indicated that Prof. Jane Naana's candidature as a female running mate did not benefit the NDC electorally, but has done very little since 2020 to improve her image making it very difficult to sell her to the electorates in 2024.